Air NZ plane hijacker to be released despite threatening to 'hijack another plane'

New Zealand's only convicted airline hijacker will be released from jail next month but a restriction on her flying or entering airports will only last for six months.

Source: 1 NEWS

Asha Ali Abdille, 42, is nearing the end of her nine-year prison term for the 2008 hijacking of a 19-seat Air New Zealand flight between Blenheim and Christchurch. She stabbed the two pilots before they made an emergency landing.

Abdille's case was reviewed by the Parole Board last month, where it declined an early release.

In its redacted report, the board notes her sentence expires on February 7 and hospital staff's concerns for risky behaviour when released.

"In the past Ms Abdille has said she will attempt to hijack another plane and has threatened to set herself on fire," panel convenor Kathryn Snook said, without specifying how long ago that was.

There were no plans by the hospital for her to reintegrate back into the community and there was no approved address for her to live.

The board can set conditions for her release, but it can only apply for six months.

It put extra special conditions on her release, including not entering any airport, flying on an aeroplane.

She must also take prescribed medicine and see mental health professionals.

Neither the Aviation Industry Association nor Air New Zealand were immediately available to comment on any plans concerning Abdille after her release.

The Ministry of Health isn't discussed her ongoing care, RNZ reports.

Previous parole decisions have revealed Abdille had been involved in many incidents in prison - one resulting in her being seriously injured.

However, there had been a positive response to her trialling the antipsychotic drug clozapine.

The 2008 incident, which terrified passengers and crew, was the only in-flight aircraft hijacking in New Zealand history.