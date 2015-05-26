 

Air France blocks 15 US bound passengers from Muslim countries

Air France has blocked 15 passengers from Muslim countries from traveling to the US because they would have been refused entry under President Donald Trump's new immigration ban.

Air France said in a statement it was informed by the US government of the new restrictions on Sunday, and had no choice but to stop the passengers from boarding US-bound flights.

An airline spokeswoman said that the passengers were taken back to their point of departure or otherwise taken care of.

She would not provide the passengers' names, nationalities or other details.

The company earlier had reported that 21 passengers had been turned away, but then corrected its count.

The passengers were from seven Muslim-majority countries affected by the three-month immigration ban: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

