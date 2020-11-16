TODAY |

After Twitter tirade, Donald Trump puts phone down to play golf

Source:  Associated Press

President Donald Trump today appeared to acknowledge for the first time that Joe Biden won the White House but made clear he would not concede and would keep trying to overturn the election result.

After another Twitter tirade, President Trump hit the course in Sterling, Virginia. Source: Associated Press

Trump's statements came in tweets that included several baseless claims about the November 3 vote, which state and federal officials say was safe and secure.

Following the slew of tweets, the president headed for his golf club in Sterling, Virginia, where he would spend his day golfing.

President Trump spent the day golfing in Virginia, and has refused to concede to Joe Biden. Source: AAP

Trump, without using Biden's name, tweeted that "He won," something Trump had not said before publicly, though he said the Democrat's victory was only "in the eyes" of the media.

Biden defeated Trump by winning back a trio of Midwestern battleground states: Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and topped the 270 electoral vote threshold to clinch the presidency.

Biden so far has 77.5 million votes, the most ever by a winning candidate, to Trump's 72.3 million.

