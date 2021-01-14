After second impeachment, Trump releases video condemning violent Capitol riot he agitated

President Donald Trump has released a video condemning the violent insurrection he fomented at the Capitol last week.

The video came out today after he was impeached by the House for a record second time, this time with Republican votes. Trump also called on his supporters to remain peaceful amid concerns about additional violence in the days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

"I want to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week," Trump said.

"Like all of you, I was shocked and deeply saddened by the calamity" and "no true supporter" of his "could ever endorse political violence".

Trump also said that he had directed federal agencies "to use all necessary resources to maintain order in Washington, D.C." over the next week.

Trump made no reference to becoming the first president in the nation's history to be impeached twice.

The impeachment proceedings came one week after a violent, pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol, sending lawmakers into hiding and revealing the fragility of the nation’s history of peaceful transfers of power. Five people died.

Trump exhorted a throng of his followers to march on the Capitol on Thursday, where they disrupted Congress' formal certification of Biden's win in a deadly riot that produced widespread damage.