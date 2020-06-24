TODAY |

After months of downplaying face masks, UK PM Boris Johnson backtracks on issue

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Face coverings could become mandatory in shops in England. 

Source: 1 NEWS

After months of saying wearing a face mask made little difference, on a visit to London Ambulance Service today Prime Minister Boris Johnson wore a face mask and backtracked on the idea. 

"I do think in shops it’s very important to wear a face covering if you’re going to be in a confined space and you want to protect other people and to receive protection in turn. Yes, face coverings, I think people should be wearing in shops," he said. 

But yesterday, one of Mr Johnson’s cabinet ministers sparked accusations of mixed messaging when he told the BBC face coverings shouldn’t be mandatory. 

Opposition parties have demanded urgent clarity from the government on the issue. 

related
Donald Trump wears mask in public for first time during Covid-19 pandemic

Face coverings can help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and are already mandatory on public transport in England, Northern Ireland and Scotland. Wales is set to make them compulsory from the 27 July. 

Scotland is the only part of the UK where a face covering is mandatory in shops. 

Mr Johnson said he will be guided by the science and will make an announcement in the coming days. 

A further 11 people had died with Covid-19 in the latest update, bringing the UK death toll to 44,830.

World
Daniel Faitaua
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:44
Todd Muller resigns as leader of National Party, Opposition in shock announcement
2
'Politics is a difficult place' - Jacinda Ardern reflects after Todd Muller's abrupt resignation
3
Nikki Kaye to serve as acting leader of National after Todd Muller's resignation
4
1 NEWS political editor weighs in on what's next for National after Todd Muller's 'really surprising move'
5
Body found in search of California lake for Glee star Naya Rivera
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:14

Black bear attacks US man inside his own home in Colorado

Sir Stephen Tindall among group of rich people wanting higher taxes to aid Covid-19 recovery

Bulldogs teen moves out of home after family linked to hotel Covid-19 cluster
00:14

Elvis Presley's grandson dies aged 27