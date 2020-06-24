After months of downplaying face masks, UK PM Boris Johnson backtracks on issue

Face coverings could become mandatory in shops in England.

Source: 1 NEWS

After months of saying wearing a face mask made little difference, on a visit to London Ambulance Service today Prime Minister Boris Johnson wore a face mask and backtracked on the idea.

"I do think in shops it’s very important to wear a face covering if you’re going to be in a confined space and you want to protect other people and to receive protection in turn. Yes, face coverings, I think people should be wearing in shops," he said.

But yesterday, one of Mr Johnson’s cabinet ministers sparked accusations of mixed messaging when he told the BBC face coverings shouldn’t be mandatory.

Opposition parties have demanded urgent clarity from the government on the issue.

Face coverings can help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and are already mandatory on public transport in England, Northern Ireland and Scotland. Wales is set to make them compulsory from the 27 July.

Scotland is the only part of the UK where a face covering is mandatory in shops.

Mr Johnson said he will be guided by the science and will make an announcement in the coming days.