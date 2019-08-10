After 52 years, son flies remains of Vietnam War pilot home to Texas

The remains of an Air Force pilot whose plane was shot down in 1967 during the Vietnam War have been returned to Texas on a commercial jet flown by his son.

The flag-draped casket containing the remains of 36-year-old Colonel Roy Knight Jr. of Millsap arrived at Dallas Love Field today on a Southwest Airlines flight flown by Captain Bryan Knight.

The Defence POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Roy Knight, whose remains were accounted for in June, will be buried tomorrow in Weatherford, 80 kilometres west of Dallas.

Knight was with the 602nd Tactical Fighter Squadron and leading a strike mission in Laos when his plane was shot down in May 1967.

Military officials say the crash site was searched several times since the 1990s.