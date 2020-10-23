After 25 years, claims surface that Princess Diana was tricked into bombshell interview

It was the bombshell interview broadcast to millions: Princess Diana opening up about her bitter split from Prince Charles.

But 25 years on, there are claims she was tricked into going public.

The exclusive BBC interview was the scoop of the century - Diana revealing details of her troubled marriage with the man who would be king.

At one point, referring to his adultery, she said: "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

Now British documentary Diana: The Truth Behind the Interview reveals all may not be as it seems with the famous interview.

Reporter Martin Bashir is accused of duping Diana into believing she was being spied on, manipulating her into the interview.