Africa's only winner of FIFA's World Player of the Year set to become President of Liberia

Former international soccer star George Weah was poised to win Liberia's presidency with a significant lead and more than 98 percent of votes counted, according to provisional results released today, as the West African nation prepared for its first democratic transfer of power in more than 70 years.

Weah received 61.5 per cent of ballots counted and Vice President Joseph Boakai received 38.5 per cent, the National Elections Commission said.

As Weah's supporters erupted in celebration, final results were expected tomorrow.

The 51-year-old Weah, a FIFA World Player of the Year and senator who entered politics after his 2002 retirement from soccer, also led the first round of voting in October but didn't receive enough votes to win outright over the 73-year-old Boakai, who has been vice president for 12 years.

They were vying to replace Africa's first female president, Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who has served two terms. She led the country's recovery from back-to-back civil wars and saw it through an Ebola outbreak that killed nearly 5,000 Liberians in 2014-2015. Sirleaf didn't publicly support either candidate.

This is the first time in more than 70 years the nation founded by freed American slaves is seeing one democratically elected government hand power to another.