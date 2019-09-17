TODAY |

African swine fever continues to spread in South Korea

Associated Press
South Korea's African swine fever crisis is intensifying with lab tests confirming the country's fourth case in a week from a farm near its border with North Korea.

It raises fears officials are losing a battle to halt the spread of the disease that wiped out pig populations across Asia.

The announcement by the agriculture ministry today came hours after the country's third case was confirmed at a farm in Gimpo, a city on the southern side of a river that separates the border region and the Seoul metropolitan area.

Officials have culled more than 15,000 pigs after the country's first two outbreaks were confirmed from the towns of Paju and Yeoncheon, which are close to the border with North Korea, where an outbreak was reported in May.

The government has vowed stern quarantine measures to prevent the spread of the disease, which threatens a massive industry that involves 6,000 farms raising more than 11 million pigs.

Thousands of pigs have been culled nationwide. Source: Associated Press
