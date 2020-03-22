Africa could be next hotspot for Covid-19 as cases pass 20,000

Africa’s coronavirus cases have surpassed 20,000, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A Kenyan Health Ministry official sprays disinfectant onto a hand-cart to control the spread in Nairobi, Kenya. Source: Associated Press

The number of deaths across the continent surpassed 1,000 today with 52 of Africa’s 54 countries have confirmed cases of the virus,

The World Health Organisation has expressed concern that local spread is increasing as the continent could be the next hotspot in the pandemic.