 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Afghanistan's version of Sesame Street has a new puppet who is spreading the importance of women's education

share

Source:

Baghch-e-Simsim

The show's producers are hoping Zeerak, who looks up to his inspiring older sister, will help change attitudes.

The show's producers are hoping Zeerak, who looks up to his inspiring older sister, will help change attitudes.
Source: Baghch-e-Simsim.

Related

Television

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:22
1
The older gentleman really should have known better after Jack Sock threw his sweaty towel into the crowd.

Watch: 'The kid missed out!' – boy has treasured Wimbledon towel ripped from hands by boorish older fan

00:21
2
Hansen and his coaching staff have named rookies Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape to start this weekend in Auckland.

Steven Hansen's huge calls: Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape to start for All Blacks in Lions decider


01:48
3
Good news, though, the Aussie says he is well settled in the country with his family.

Watch: 'I have received phone calls, yes' - Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby admits rivals are trying to poach him

03:48
4
Planning has been made more difficult by huge roading projects clogging the CBD.

Today's the day! Kiwis finally get to welcome home victorious Team NZ in Auckland parade, but weather forecast not great

00:35
5
The Russian man who drank to ease his fear of flying started a brawl during a flight from Russia to Turkey.

Raw video: Drunk, bloodied man restrained by passengers after lashing out on flight

00:50
The party's transport spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter says the project is of "national significance" and should be funded through the transport budget.

'Not technically impossible' – Greens say Auckland Airport light rail link can be built for next America's Cup

If elected, the Green Party want to have the rail link finished by 2021.


04:08
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling discusses a good day for Kiwis in the doubles in London.

Michael Venus survives epic five-set thriller at Wimbledon to move into second round

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling discusses a good day for Kiwis in the doubles in London.


00:43
Avi Duckor-Jones has won the Survivor NZ: Nicaragua TV show, taking home $100,000.

Survivor NZ blog: Victory, tears, and $100,000

Mellissa Gedye looks back on a tense live decider as New Zealand's first Sole Survivor is announced.


01:02
The government will formally apologise to gay men convicted of homosexual acts, but some say that's not enough.

'This is a terrible thing that's happened to them' - calls for compensation for men convicted of homosexual acts

The government will formally apologise to gay men convicted under the old law.


01:48
Good news, though, the Aussie says he is well settled in the country with his family.

Watch: 'I have received phone calls, yes' - Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby admits rivals are trying to poach him

Good news, though, the Aussie says he is well settled in the country with his family.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ