 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Afghan president says last week's Kabul bombing killed more than 150 people

share

Source:

Associated Press

Afghanistan's president said today that last week's suicide truck bombing in the heart of the capital killed more than 150 people, making it the deadliest single attack in the country since the 2001 US-led invasion to topple the Taliban.

The attack added to growing concerns about whether Afghan forces can defeat the Taliban or an increasingly destructive Islamic State affiliate without further aid from US and international forces, which formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014, switching to a support and counter-terrorism role.

At least 90 people lost their lives in the attack.
Source: BBC

No one immediately claimed the bombing, but Afghanistan has alleged Pakistani involvement, accusations denied by Islamabad.

More than 400 people have been wounded after a suicide bomber blew a truck up in the heard of Kabul.
Source: Associated Press

President Ashraf Ghani spoke at the opening of the so-called Kabul Process, a gathering of 23 nations, the EU, UN and NATO to discuss security and political issues in the country.

Clouds of smoke can be seen rising from the city centre.
Source: Associated Press

He again invited the Taliban to peace talks, calling it their "last chance" to give up their 16-year insurgency and join the political process.

"If Taliban wants to join peace talks, the Afghan government will allow them to open an office, but this is their last chance," Ghani said.

The Taliban have steadily expanded their reach over the last two years, seizing control of several districts in different parts of the country. Past attempts at peace talks have failed.

The Taliban have refused to negotiate with the government until all foreign forces leave, and still refer to themselves as a government in exile, angering authorities in Kabul.

The US-backed government is also struggling to combat an ISIS affiliate that has carried out a series of major attacks. Ghani said that over the past two years as many as 11,000 foreign fighters have joined the group.

Ghani also renewed his criticism of neighbouring Pakistan, saying it was waging an "undeclared war of aggression" against his country.

The two countries have long accused each other of turning a blind eye to militants operating along their porous border, and their forces exchanged fire over a border dispute last month.

Afghan security forces say they are still investigating, but that the explosives used appear to have originated in Pakistan.

Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz rejected the allegations, which he said were part of a "malicious agenda" to damage relations between the two countries.

Related

02:00
At least 90 people lost their lives in the attack.

Deadly Kabul bombing raises serious questions about Afghan government's ability to provide basic security
02:00
At least 90 people lost their lives in the attack.

Massive bomb in heart of Kabul labelled 'cowardly' by president

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

05:04
1
Matt Chisholm's wife, Ellen, is fighting for better post-birth support for new mums after a tough time with her first born.

'It was a really bad, horrible time in life' - Survivor NZ host's wife bravely shares her postnatal depression struggle


01:09
2
'There is a role to reduce the cost for some,' Paula Bennett tells Seven Sharp.

Primary school tells 10-year-old girl with period to stay home, public health researcher says

01:05
3
The Lions coach is renowned for a direct and physical style of play - and he's clearly sick of everyone asking about it.

Watch: 'I don't want to have to f***** keep defending myself!' – fuming Gatland curses under his breath after stoush with UK press

00:38
4
The All Blacks legend showed his players how it's done in a game of touch at Eden Park today, ahead of tomorrow's match with the Lions.

Watch: He's still got it! Tana Umaga gets down and dirty with Blues players during touch rugby match, pulls off nifty short ball

00:26
5
Sergio Farina got as many people into his restaurant as he could before getting behind the door to ensure no harm would come to them.

Watch: New footage shows heroic waiter rescuing locals, bracing restaurant door shut as crazed London terrorists roam streets

03:20
Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.

When it comes to needless packaging for fruit and vegetables, how guilty are Kiwi supermarkets?

Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.

01:55
Having watched the 2005 series as a fan, James Parsons will take to the field against the team he watched as a teenager.

James Parsons watched the Lions 12 years ago as a teenage fan - and now he's about to face them as Blues captain

What a night it should be for James Parsons when the British and Irish Lions come to Eden Park.

01:09
'There is a role to reduce the cost for some,' Paula Bennett tells Seven Sharp.

Primary school tells 10-year-old girl with period to stay home, public health researcher says

A sociologist says a young girl was sent home because her school didn't have a sanitary disposal unit.


00:14
Hoseah Partsch is now in the top 11 of The Voice Australia after singing 'Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word' in the first live show.

Watch: Kiwi student's soulful rendition of Elton John classic earns him a spot in top 11 on The Voice Australia

"Getting through to next week is just a blessing," wrote Hoseah Partsch after the show.

01:05
The Lions coach is renowned for a direct and physical style of play - and he's clearly sick of everyone asking about it.

Watch: 'I don't want to have to f***** keep defending myself!' – fuming Gatland curses under his breath after stoush with UK press

Are constant questions about Warren Gatland's supposed "Warrenball" playing style pushing the Lions coach to the edge?


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ