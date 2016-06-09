Afghan officials say three civilians were killed in militant gun battles

Source:Associated Press
At least three people, including a small child, were killed when Islamic State group militants attacked Taliban insurgents in eastern Nangarhar province, an Afghan official said Monday.
Ataullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said five additional civilians were wounded in the fighting a day earlier.
He said 21 Taliban fighters and seven IS fighters were killed in the gun battle in Chaparhar district.
Khogyani said a 9-year-old girl was killed in crossfire and two other civilians were killed by insurgents.
A statement from IS news agency Aamaq said IS militants launched attacks against the Taliban in Chaparhar in which 14 Taliban were killed, including a group leader, and three others were arrested by their fighters.
Separately, a suicide bomber detonated his vehicle full of explosives near a coalition forces convoy in Nangarhar, said Khogyani.
He said no one else was hurt in Monday's attack, but a vehicle was damaged.
A statement from Resolute Support Headquarters in Kabul confirmed the report.
The Taliban and IS are fighting separately to overthrow Afghanistan's U.S.-backed government.
