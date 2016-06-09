Afghan officials say three civilians were killed in militant gun battles

At least three people, including a small child, were killed when Islamic State group militants attacked Taliban insurgents in eastern Nangarhar province, an Afghan official said Monday.

Afghan official: 3 civilians killed in militant gun battles Source: Associated Press

Ataullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said five additional civilians were wounded in the fighting a day earlier.

He said 21 Taliban fighters and seven IS fighters were killed in the gun battle in Chaparhar district.

Khogyani said a 9-year-old girl was killed in crossfire and two other civilians were killed by insurgents.

A statement from IS news agency Aamaq said IS militants launched attacks against the Taliban in Chaparhar in which 14 Taliban were killed, including a group leader, and three others were arrested by their fighters.

Separately, a suicide bomber detonated his vehicle full of explosives near a coalition forces convoy in Nangarhar, said Khogyani.

He said no one else was hurt in Monday's attack, but a vehicle was damaged.

A statement from Resolute Support Headquarters in Kabul confirmed the report.