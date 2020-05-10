Aerial tightrope walking being used to help alleviate cultural poverty in China

The development of intangible cultural heritage is becoming a key factor to eradicating poverty in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, where Dawaz - or aerial tightrope walking - is one of the most famous traditional performances there.

As a traditional form of acrobatics, the art of tightrope walking is an icon of intangible cultural heritage.

Coming from Yengisar County in southern Xinjiang, Adili Wuxor was once China's best-known tightrope walker and was crowned "the Prince of Tightrope Walking".

Now, he is committed to helping the younger performers to perfect their Dawaz craft.

"I am a sixth-generation inheritor of Dawaz. I have a responsibility to pass on the Dawaz art to younger generations," said Wuxor.

Holding several Guinness World Records, Wuxor established a training center in 2011 in his hometown.

Two years later, Wuxor had over 20 apprentices, with some of the children coming from orphanages.

Besides Dawaz, the children are also taught other acrobatic techniques.

"After two to three days of learning another form of acrobatics, my back and thighs hurt so much that I couldn't carry on anymore.

"So I told my trainer that I couldn't do it and asked him if I could switch to some other form. He said I was good at doing somersaults and encouraged me to try Dawaz," said Dawaz performer Niyazali Umar.

After seven years of tough training, the youngsters grew into skilled acrobats and were giving breathtaking performances, earning them thousands of yuan each month.

"When we first started to learn Dawaz, we could only walk along a tightrope 50 centimeters high, then one meter, then six meters.

"The highest is 21 meters in our traditional Dawaz. Now on a rope 21 meters high, I can walk on my knees or walk with high heels. I can finish a lot of dangerous stunts," said acrobat Nurmangul Ramat.

However, Wuxor's aim is to go one step further by using the traditional art form to boost tourism in his hometown of Yengisar County, which has long been stuck in deep poverty with a lack of pillar industries.

Backed by the local government, Wuxor is preparing to set up a performance facility, something like a circus ring with high-end hospitality services, where they will present various shows.

"This project will provide 200 to 300 job opportunities. It is our biggest cause to fight against poverty. If this one goes well, there will be more and more tourists visiting Yengisar in the future. By then, the sale of the county's agricultural specialties will also be boosted," said Wuxor.

With regards to Dawaz inheritance, which was enlisted as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006, Wuxor said his biggest challenge is to find apprentices as fewer and fewer parents send their children to endure such hardships nowadays.