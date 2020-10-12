TODAY |

Aerial footage shows twisted train carriages after derailment in Atlanta

A train derailment in metro Atlanta, Georgia early today sparked a small fire, created runoff concerns and briefly forced some residents from their homes, a fire official said.

The CSX train with about 170 cars, including three locomotives, ran off the tracks in Lilburn, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

The fire involved "hazardous materials," spokesperson Justin Wilson said. The agency shared photos on social media of smoky air over buildings in the city northeast of downtown Atlanta.

The derailment appears to have been caused by a washed out track from intense rain and flash flood conditions in the area, CSX said in a statement.

The Atlanta area is getting a soaking from the remnants of what was once Hurricane Delta.

It was unclear what exactly the train cars were carrying but crews were continuing "atmospheric monitoring" after evacuation orders were lifted around 6am local time. Evacuations had begun around 2am local time.

Two employees involved in the derailment were able to get to safety and were being evaluated for possible injuries, the agency said in a Facebook post.

No injuries were immediately reported.

