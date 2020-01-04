TODAY |

Aerial footage shows luxury resort utterly destroyed after deadly Kangaroo Island wildfire

Source:  Associated Press

Aerial shots taken today showed the burned out structures of Southern Ocean Lodge, a luxury resort on Kangaroo Island off the coast of South Australia where fires jumped containment lines on Friday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Two people were confirmed dead in the fire today. Source: Associated Press

Today, two people were confirmed dead in a blaze on Kangaroo Island, bringing the overall nationwide death toll this summer to at least 21.

About 100,000 hectares have been lost to the flames, according to Australian media, with 500 firefighters continuing to work to reign in the blaze.

Flames have also engulfed large areas of the Flinders Chase National Park.

While the warning level for the fire was reduced today, the Country Fire Service said it was still a risk to lives and property.

World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Queen Elizabeth II marks new decade by releasing photo with her three heirs
2
Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden welcome first child - 'She has instantly captured our hearts'
3
Aerial footage shows luxury resort utterly destroyed after deadly Kangaroo Island wildfire
4
Two dead as bushfire continues to burn on South Australia's Kangaroo Island
5
Toronto Wolfpack blown away by 'training freak' Sonny Bill Williams
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:24

Michael Jackson's accusers given right to sue for sexual abuse
02:15

Computer system matching experts at spotting breast cancer in scans

'Reign of terror' over, Trump declares after ordering Iranian's general's killing
02:23

Heat, lightning threaten further fires in Victoria