Aerial footage shows luxury resort utterly destroyed after deadly Kangaroo Island wildfire

Aerial shots taken today showed the burned out structures of Southern Ocean Lodge, a luxury resort on Kangaroo Island off the coast of South Australia where fires jumped containment lines on Friday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Today, two people were confirmed dead in a blaze on Kangaroo Island, bringing the overall nationwide death toll this summer to at least 21.

About 100,000 hectares have been lost to the flames, according to Australian media, with 500 firefighters continuing to work to reign in the blaze.

Flames have also engulfed large areas of the Flinders Chase National Park.