Aerial footage shows iconic Sydney landmarks barely visible from bushfire smoke

Firefighters in NSW face another difficult day with high temperatures and strong winds resulting in severe fire danger across much of the state.



A thick haze has also blanketed Sydney this morning as a north-easterly breeze dragged smoke down towards the city.

A side-by-side comparison of webcam images taken of Sydney on November 20 and 21, with bushfire smoke clearly present in the right-hand image. Source: The Sebel Quay West Suites

The air quality across much of Sydney was hazardous this morning, NSW environment department readings showed.

A Webcam image taken from the top of The Sebel Quay West Suites hotel in Sydney on November 20, 2019. Source: The Sebel Quay West Suites

The haze and poor air quality over the city is likely to last right through the weekend as bushfire smoke from the north of the state is blown south, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

A Webcam image taken from the top of The Sebel Quay West hotel in Sydney on the morning on November 21, 2019, showing extensive bushfire smoke. Source: The Sebel Quay West

"The smoke will linger around. It will go off and come back again as the wind changes but we will see these smoke/haze conditions for several days," forecaster Abrar Shabren told AAP.

Visibility at Sydney airport was as low as 5000 metres this morning, Mr Shabren added.



A weather map from Windy.com showing high airborne particulate matter in the areas of Sydney, Newcastle, Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie on the NSW coast on November 21 - caused by bushfires. Source: Windy.com

Some 50 bushfires are still burning in NSW, 20 of which are uncontained, and all are at advice level. More than 1000 firefighters remain in the field.



There are 12 total fire bans in place across the state.



A severe fire danger rating is in place for 10 areas, including Illawarra- Shoalhaven. The entirety of the state's south is under "very high" or "severe" fire danger as hot winds blow in from South Australia.

"Another difficult day for firefighters, for people in these at-risk areas," Rural Fire Service NSW Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told the Seven Network.



But, after a fortnight of serious fires, he's hopeful conditions will improve in coming days.



"Hopefully, once we turn the corner on today there'll be an easing of conditions more broadly across the state," he said.



Winds of up to 60km/h are forecast across the southern border region which could present challenges if there are new fires, Mr Fitzsimmons said.



It's hoped north-easterly winds along the coast will help stop fires spreading and support firefighters in their bid to protect properties through backburning, which will continue today.

The RFS said dry lightning, something which could spark fires, is forecast for southwestern areas of the state with a southerly change this evening.

Six lives and 577 homes have been lost to date this fire season, the RFS has declared, with more than 420 homes lost in the past fortnight.

