Aerial footage shows horrifying moment boat carrying migrants bursts into flames, forcing them to jump for their lives

Migrants had to jump for their lives after flames took hold on their small boat off the coast of Spain.

Aerial footage posted by the EU border agency Frontex today, and filmed by a Portuguese air force plane, shows 34 migrants on the rubber boat when a fire began.

The blaze quickly engulfs the vessel, causing those on-board to leap into the water to escape.

The Spanish coastguard was alerted to the disaster, sending a helicopter and two boats to the scene, southwest of Alboran Island between Morocco and Spain, according to reports from the Portuguese air force.