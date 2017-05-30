 

Aerial footage shows horrifying moment boat carrying migrants bursts into flames, forcing them to jump for their lives

Source:

1 NEWS

Migrants had to jump for their lives after flames took hold on their small boat off the coast of Spain. 

Aerial footage posted by the EU border agency Frontex today, and filmed by a Portuguese air force plane, shows 34 migrants on the rubber boat when a fire began.

More than 30 migrants were rescued by the Spanish Coastguard after a boat they were travelling in caught fire.
Source: Youtube/ Força Aérea Portuguesa

The blaze quickly engulfs the vessel, causing those on-board to leap into the water to escape.

The Spanish coastguard was alerted to the disaster, sending a helicopter and two boats to the scene, southwest of Alboran Island between Morocco and Spain, according to reports from the Portuguese air force.

All of the 34 migrants survived the ordeal.

UK and Europe

