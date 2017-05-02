 

Aerial footage shows homes cut off, rail lines wrecked after flash flooding hits Missouri

Associated Press

Severe weather left streets flooded in parts of Missouri and New York, while another storm dumped almost a 30 centimetres of snow in Kansas.

Snow fall has also caused traffic chaos in Kansas as southern US states have been hit by wild weather.
Source: Associated Press

In Missouri, flooding forced the closure of hundreds of roads, including a 92 kilometres stretch of Interstate 44 in the south of the state.

More than a foot of water fell in parts of the state from Saturday through to yesterday.

The widespread flooding led to hundreds of water rescues and left at least three people dead.

Many rivers were still rising on today, and near-record flooding was feared on the Meramec River near St. Louis and other smaller rivers.

Meanwhile, hundreds of homes along Lake Ontario's southern shore in the west of New York state have been hit by wind-driven flooding.

High winds over the weekend sent waves crashing over breakwalls and onto properties in neighbouring Parma and Greece, west of Rochester.

The National Weather Service issued flood watches and warnings for the entire Lake Ontario shoreline, from the Niagara River to the St. Lawrence River.

Spring storms moving across the Plains this weekend covered western Kansas and parts of Nebraska with snow.

Officials closed parts of Interstate 70 and most other highways in the western end of Kansas yesterday because of the snowfall.

Severe storms have killed seven people and injured dozens overnight across the US.

Tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and floodwaters cut a path through other states.

At least 13 people have been killed by tornadoes or flooding in the South and Midwest by a storm that also dumped a rare late-season blizzard in western Kansas.

