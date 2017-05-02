Aerial footage shows homes cut off, rail lines wrecked after flash flooding hits Missouri

Severe weather left streets flooded in parts of Missouri and New York, while another storm dumped almost a 30 centimetres of snow in Kansas.

In Missouri, flooding forced the closure of hundreds of roads, including a 92 kilometres stretch of Interstate 44 in the south of the state.

More than a foot of water fell in parts of the state from Saturday through to yesterday.

The widespread flooding led to hundreds of water rescues and left at least three people dead.

Many rivers were still rising on today, and near-record flooding was feared on the Meramec River near St. Louis and other smaller rivers.

Meanwhile, hundreds of homes along Lake Ontario's southern shore in the west of New York state have been hit by wind-driven flooding.

High winds over the weekend sent waves crashing over breakwalls and onto properties in neighbouring Parma and Greece, west of Rochester.

The National Weather Service issued flood watches and warnings for the entire Lake Ontario shoreline, from the Niagara River to the St. Lawrence River.

Spring storms moving across the Plains this weekend covered western Kansas and parts of Nebraska with snow.