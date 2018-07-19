 

Aerial footage shows ferocious fire blazing across Oregon landscape

Associated Press

A tractor operator who was killed in a wildfire that scorched 181 kilometres in little more than 24 hours in the Pacific Northwest appears to have died trying to stop it, police said.

The blaze began near the city of The Dalles before spreading to a rural area with vast wheat fields.
The blaze east of Portland, Oregon, and near the city of The Dalles started Wednesday and spread into a rural farming area with vast wheat fields.

Authorities found one person dead today near a burned-out tractor.

The person was likely trying to use the heavy farm machinery to create a fire break to hold back flames, the Wasco County Sheriff's Office said.

Dozens of homes have been evacuated because of the conflagration about 130 kilometres east of Portland.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on today, marking the unofficial start to a Pacific Northwest Fire season that's expected to be worse than normal.

Cal Fire says a fire in Santa Barbara County, California burned at least 48 hectares by today. It was 20 per cent contained.

