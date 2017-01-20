 

Aerial footage shows desolate scene of Italy hotel blanketed by deadly avalanche

Rescue workers on skis reached a four-star spa hotel buried by an avalanche in earthquake-stricken central Italy this morning, but reported no signs of life as they searched for around 30 people believed trapped inside.

Rescue workers can be seen making their way to the ski resort in Abruzzo where dozens are feared dead
Source: Associated Press

Three bodies were recovered as heavy vehicles struggled to get to the scene.

Two people escaped the devastation at the Hotel Rigopiano, in the mountains of the Gran Sasso range, and called for help, but it took hours for responders to arrive to the remote zone.

No reports of Kiwis caught up in tragedy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade says in a statement it's "liasing with Italian authorities to find out whether any New Zealanders have been affected by the avalanche".

It's estimated 30 people died in the avalanche which buried Hotel Rigopiano under the snow.
Source: Associated Press

"A message has been sent to all New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel as being in the affected region," the 

"No requests for consular assistance have been received," the statement reads.

Trees uprooted, structures swept down mountain

Days of heavy snowfall had knocked out electricity and phone lines in many central Italian towns and hamlets, compounded by four powerful earthquakes that struck the region yesterday.

It wasn't immediately clear which if any of the quakes triggered the avalanche. But firefighters said the sheer violence of the snow slide uprooted trees in its wake and wiped out parts of the hotel, leaving only some structures standing and others down the mountainside.

"There are mattresses that are hundreds of metres away from where the building was," Luca Cari, firefighters' spokesman, told the ANSA news agency.

A number of people are feared dead after the avalanche struck the Hotel Rigopiano after earthquakes in the region.
Source: Associated Press

The hotel in the Abruzzo region is about 45 kilometres from the coastal city of Pescara, at an altitude of about 1,200 metres.. The area, which has been buried under snowfall for days, is located in the broad swath of central Italy between Rieti and Teramo that was jolted by yesterday's quakes, one of which had a 5.7 magnitude.

Accounts emerged of hotel guests messaging rescuers and friends for help, with at least one attempt at raising the alarm rebuffed for several hours.

Police slow to act over disaster

Giampiero Parete, a chef vacationing at the hotel, called his boss when the avalanche struck and begged for him to mobilise rescue crews. His wife Adriana and two children, Ludovica and Gianfilippo, were trapped inside, employer Quintino Marcella told The Associated Press.

Parete had left the hotel briefly to get some medicine for his wife from their car, and survived as a result.

A rescuer stands in front of the Rigopiano Hotel hit by an avalanche in Farindola, Italy, early Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Rescue workers were met with an eerie silence Thursday when they reached a four-star spa hotel struck by an avalanche in a mountainous earthquake-stricken region of central Italy. At least 30 people were missing, including at least two children, authorities said. (Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico/The National Alpine Cliff and Cave Rescue Corps (CNSAS) via AP)

A rescuer stands in front of the Rigopiano Hotel hit by an avalanche in Farindola, Italy

Source: Associated Press

"He said the hotel was submerged and to call rescue crews," Mr Marcella said, adding that he phoned police and the Pescara prefect's office, but that no one believed him. "The prefect's office said it wasn't true, because everything was OK at the hotel."

Marcella said he insisted, and called other emergency numbers until someone finally took him seriously and mobilised a rescue, starting at 8 p.m (local time), more than two hours later.

Two people found alive

When rescuers on skis arrived at the hotel in Florindola in the early morning hours (local time), they found just two people alive: Parete and Fabio Salzetta, identified by Italian media as a maintenance worker at the hotel. There were no other signs of life, with rescue crews saying they yelled out but heard no replies, and were using rescue dogs.

Mr Parete was being treated for hypothermia at a hospital in Pescara. The Romanian foreign ministry reported three Romanian citizens missing in the hotel — an adult and two children; they were believed to be Mr Parete's family.

Video shot by teams entering the still-standing parts of the hotel showed huge piles of filthy snow and debris piled up inside the corridors, stairwells and the indoor pool area, having slammed through the outer walls of the building.

The bar area appeared flooded, with nearby cracked skylights covered with snow outside.


