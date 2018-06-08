 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Aerial footage reveals new coastline formation as lava from Kilauea volcano pumps into the sea

share

Source:

Associated Press

Nearly one kilometre of new land has emerged off the coast of Hawaii's Big island.
Source: Associated Press

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Air New Zealand flight attendant passing through the new Auckland airport International departure area. Over 10 million passengers use Auckland international terminal each year

Boy injured in Auckland Airport conveyor belt accident is son of All Black

2
A 16-year-old student at James Cook High School in Manurewa was critically hurt in an alleged assault.

Mother of South Auckland boy attacked in schoolyard bullying incident says her son 'doesn't feel safe there'


00:20
3
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Watch: 'I could f*****g nail you up against the wall' – Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

4
white pills spread out on a table,blurry front and back.

'This is a very unfortunate situation' - One-month-old baby mistakenly given methadone by Hawke's Bay pharmacy still in serious condition

5

Killer jailed for at least 17 years for 'cold blooded execution' of Greymouth mum

04:57
Whena Owen hit the streets of Northcote with one week left in the by-election.

John Armstrong's opinion: Northcote likely to still be in National's hands after tomorrow's by-election

"For Labour to be embarrassed by the result, National will not only have to win. It will have to win big," our columnist writes.


Air New Zealand flight attendant passing through the new Auckland airport International departure area. Over 10 million passengers use Auckland international terminal each year

Boy injured in Auckland Airport conveyor belt accident is son of All Black

The incident occurred at a check in service desk around 3pm yesterday.

00:20
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Watch: 'I could f*****g nail you up against the wall' – Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Brisbane 'poo jogger' - How two amateur Aussie sleuths caught the corporate high flyer in the act

For months, Andrew Macintosh had stopped off several times a week to defecate in an alleyway of an apartment block.

01:51
The former cycling sprint coach has been accused of inappropriate behaviour while working with Kiwi athletes.

Man who led review into All Blacks failed 2007 World Cup to investigate allegations against Cycling NZ & High Performance Sport NZ

The review will also look at behaviour of ex-sprint coach Anthony Peden, accused of having a relationship with an athlete he coached and bullying other riders and staff.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 