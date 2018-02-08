Aerial footage reveals devastation caused by deadly floods in Bolivia

Authorities in Bolivia say two people have been killed and one person is missing in a landslide after heavy rains caused a river to overflow.

The governor of Cochabamba province said a 12-year-old and a minor were found dead overnight.

The overnight swelling of the Taquina river in central Bolivia affected the small community of Tiquipaya, about 250 kilometres east of La Paz.

Television images showed some homes and cars floating on streets flooded by thick currents of mud.

Bolivian President Evo Morales issued a state of emergency overnight in several regions that were worst-hit by torrential rains.