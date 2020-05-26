TODAY |

Adviser to Boris Johnson heckled after bizarre explanation for multiple lockdown breaches

Source:  Associated Press

A small group of protestors jeered British government adviser Dominic Cummings as he returned to his London home after giving a rare televised statement about his family's controversial trip to north-east England during the virus lockdown.

Speaking from the garden of Downing Street 10, the prime minister's official residence, Cummings gave a detailed account of his movements in late March and early April, which have caused an intense political storm.

He said he was in an “exceptional situation” and broke no rules when he drove 400 kilometres to his parents’ house in Durham with his wife and their four-year-old son during the nationwide lockdown.

Cummings said he traveled so that extended family could care for the child if he and his wife, who were infected with the coronavirus, both fell ill.

Despite repeatedly being asked by journalists if he felt the need to apologise to the British public, Cummings said he "didn't regret what I did”, though he acknowledged that “reasonable people” might disagree with his actions.

The Durham trip came after the government imposed a strict “stay home” order, and Cummings is being accused of flouting the rules he helped impose on the rest of the country, but he insisted that “the rules … allowed me to exercise my judgement”.

