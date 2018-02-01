Adult film star coy on details of alleged affair with Trump during Jimmy Kimmel show appearance

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Donald Trump in 2006, has cancelled an upcoming television appearance on ABC's "The View" after fanning intrigue about her public denial of the affair during an appearance on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

Daniels cast doubt on whether she had signed or authorised a statement issued hours earlier denying that she had ever had an affair with Trump.

"That doesn't look like my signature, does it?," Daniels said on the show.

On Wednesday morning (local time), both her lawyer Keith Davidson and her publicist Gina Rodriguez said that, despite her comments on Kimmel's show, Daniels had authorised and signed the statement in their presence.

Daniels has not denied reports that she was paid by Trump's personal attorney to keep the affair quiet during the presidential campaign.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that Trump's personal lawyer brokered a $130,000 payment to Clifford in October 2016 to keep her from publicly discussing it.

Trump's lawyer has denied any affair.