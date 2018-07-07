Adorable endangered bush pups emerge from UK Zoo den for first time

Source:Associated Press
Six bush dog pups born at Chester Zoo in Britain have finally emerged from their den.
Proud mum Mana is thought to have given birth to the pups a couple of months ago, on 13 May.
The litter of two boys and four girls is the zoo's largest ever recorded.
Bush dogs are native to Central and South America.
But loss of habitat and the spread of disease from domestic dogs are threatening their survival.
The International Union for the Conservation of Nature has listed the species as near threatened with extinction.
