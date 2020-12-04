Adelaide family finds unexpected ornament — a young koala — hiding in Christmas tree

An Australian family found an unexpected ornament in their Christmas tree this silly season — a live, juvenile koala.

The McCormicks, from Adelaide, found the festive creature perched amongst their tinsel and lights.

Koala rescue group 1300Koalaz was called to return her into more familiar territory.

“[On Wednesday], our hotline operator took a call. At first she thought she was the victim of a prank call,” the rescue group posted on Facebook.

“But, no, a koala desperate to get in the Christmas spirit had wandered into Amanda McCormick’s house and decided it wanted to be the fairy on the Christmas tree.”