Adelaide dad scoops massive lottery win after losing job over pandemic

An Adelaide dad, who recently lost his job due to the coronavirus pandemic, has scooped a near $5 million lottery win.



Source: istock.com

The man, in his 20s, scored the division one prize of $20,000 a month for 20 years in the Set for Life draw on Sunday.



He purchased his winning entry online.



"I checked my online account last night and saw I had won," he said on Tuesday.



"I woke up my wife to tell her and she screamed.



"We did not sleep a wink. We stayed up all night watching TV and talking about what we're going to do.



"It is a wonderful feeling."



The couple have a young baby and say the windfall will set them up for the rest of their lives.



"I recently lost my job because of Covid-19, and so this just gives me complete relief," the winner said.

