Adelaide Archbishop found guilty of concealing child sexual abuse to appeal

Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson, the world's most high profile Catholic to be found guilty of concealing child sexual abuse, says he will appeal his conviction in NSW.

Philip Wilson is the most senior Catholic official in the world to be charged with concealing child sexual abuse.

In a statement to media yesterday, a day after being handed 12 months home detention for concealing child sexual abuse, Wilson said he would lodge an appeal to the NSW District Court.

Wilson was in May found guilty of failing to report to police the historical sexual abuse of two altar boys by a pedophile priest after a landmark magistrate-only trial in Newcastle Local Court.

Calls for his resignation in the wake of the guilty verdict, came thick and fast but Wilson says he will only resign if his conviction stands.

