Adelaide Archbishop will challenge his conviction for concealing child sex abuse

Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson will challenge his conviction for concealing child sex abuse and says he will only resign if he loses his appeal.

Source: 1 NEWS

A day after being sentenced to 12 months detention, the most senior Catholic official in the world to be found guilty of concealing child sex abuse said he will lodge an appeal to the NSW District Court.



"Since that process is not yet complete, I do not intend to resign at this time. However, if I am unsuccessful in my appeal, I will immediately offer my resignation to the Holy See," Archbishop Wilson said in a statement.

Yesterday, Newcastle Magistrate Robert Stone ordered Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson to serve at least six months before he is eligible for parole.