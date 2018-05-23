 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Adelaide Archbishop will challenge his conviction for concealing child sex abuse

share

Source:

AAP

Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson will challenge his conviction for concealing child sex abuse and says he will only resign if he loses his appeal.

Philip Wilson is the most senior Catholic official in the world to be charged with concealing child sexual abuse.

Source: 1 NEWS

A day after being sentenced to 12 months detention, the most senior Catholic official in the world to be found guilty of concealing child sex abuse said he will lodge an appeal to the NSW District Court.

"Since that process is not yet complete, I do not intend to resign at this time. However, if I am unsuccessful in my appeal, I will immediately offer my resignation to the Holy See," Archbishop Wilson said in a statement.

Yesterday, Newcastle Magistrate Robert Stone ordered Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson to serve at least six months before he is eligible for parole.

Prosecutor Gareth Harrison last month told the magistrate Wilson must be jailed to send a message that such institutional cover-ups will no longer be tolerated.

Related

Religion

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Terenzo Bozzone believes his rigorous training schedule may finally give him a chance to upstage the 12-time champion.

Man 'assisting' police over crash that left top triathlete Terenzo Bozzone seriously injured after Auckland bike ride

00:28
2
Matthew Ramsey has lost his job and health professionals can't agree on a diagnosis.

Watch: Taranaki man talks about mystery illness that is eating away at his body

01:09
3
The pair’s chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

Watch: Winston Peters’ Ricky Martin reference lightens mood in Parliament during exchange with Simon Bridges


03:30
4

Auckland woman leaves her $2 million home to charity and changes the lives of thousands in Africa

01:02
5
Simon Bridges asked about one of the answers the then Deputy PM gave during the show.

Watch: Simon Bridges quizzes Winston Peters over answer he gave to Kiwi singer in web series Anika Moa Unleashed

00:24

Government considering independent animal commissioner after recent footage of mistreatment

The Green Party is also asking if CCTV surveillance on farms and slaughterhouses should be considered.


01:02
Simon Bridges asked about one of the answers the then Deputy PM gave during the show.

Watch: Simon Bridges quizzes Winston Peters over answer he gave to Kiwi singer in web series Anika Moa Unleashed

The question was asked in the House but pertained by Moa's lighthearted online show.

01:09
The pair’s chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

Watch: Winston Peters’ Ricky Martin reference lightens mood in Parliament during exchange with Simon Bridges

The pair's chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

New Zealand's weather from January to June the story of 'two halves' - the warm and the wet

The latest number crunching from NIWA reveals some interesting statistics for the first half of the year.

04:17
Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.

World Cup Chat: ‘The rules are being re-written’ England defies history, logic to reach quarter-finals

Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.