Actresses to wear black dresses at post-Weinstein Golden Globes today

The Golden Globes, once the stomping grounds of Harvey Weinstein, will belong to someone else this year.

Film producer Weinstein is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct by Hollywood actresses.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 75th Golden Globe Awards, which NBC will broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, at 8pm Eastern (2pm Monday NZ Time), is considered wide open, with contenders including Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water," Steven Spielberg's "The Post" and Martin McDonaugh's "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

But whoever takes home awards Sunday, the spotlight is unlikely to stray far from the sexual harassment scandals that have roiled Hollywood ever since an avalanche of allegations toppled Weinstein. Before his fall, Weinstein lorded over the Globes and two decades of winners.

Everything in Hollywood's carefully choreographed awards season has been altered by the still unfolding revelations of sexual misconduct, from the nominees to the red-carpet wardrobe.

Out of solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment and assault, many women have said they will be dressing in black for the Globes.

Red carpet arrivals will be streamed live on Facebook beginning at 6pm EST (Noon Monday, NZ time). The ceremony will be live-streamed on NBC's website and its app for viewers with a paid television subscription.

The ongoing reckoning has derailed Oscar campaigns and prompted new ones. Among the nominees Sunday night is Christopher Plummer, who was brought in at the last minute to erase Kevin Spacey from Ridley Scott's "All the Money in the World."

It should all make for an unusual atmosphere for the Globes, which have long fostered a reputation as the loosest, booziest evening of awards season. Even former host Ricky Gervais has acknowledged Sunday's awards will have an awkward tone.

"If I were hosting the Golden Globes this weekend, I wouldn't be brave enough to do the joke I've just thought of," Gervais said Wednesday.

Hosting duties will fall instead to a Globes rookie: late-night host Seth Meyers. He will have his hands full trying to match last year's broadcast, hosted by Jimmy Fallon. It was watched by 20 million viewers, an eight per cent increase.

