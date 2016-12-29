 

Actresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher to be buried together

Debbie Reynolds' son says his mother and sister, actress Carrie Fisher, will have a joint funeral and will be buried together.

It's thought the 84-year-old, who was a huge star in the 1950s and sixties, suffered a stroke.
Todd Fisher says the actresses will be buried together at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Hollywood Hills, which is the final resting place of many celebrities.

Fisher says no date for the funeral has been set, but it will be private.

A public memorial is being contemplated, but no plans have been finalized.

Earlier today, the Los Angeles coroner's office released Fisher's body to her family.

Chief of Operations Brian Elias says an examination of Fisher was done, but he stopped short of calling it an autopsy and would not provide any details on what tests were done.

Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday and Reynold passed away the next day.

