Actor Johnny Depp apologises after joking about Trump assassination at Glastonbury Festival

Johnny Depp apologised for joking about assassinating Donald Trump during an appearance at a large festival in Britain, the latest example of artists using violent imagery when dealing with the president.

In a statement, Depp said it was a bad joke made in poor taste.
"When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?" Depp asked the crowd at Glastonbury Festival.

The 54-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star then added: "I want to clarify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it has been awhile and maybe it is time."

Depp said in a statement that he did not intend any malice and was trying to be amusing.

"I apologise for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump," the statement said. "It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone."

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said "the lack of outrage" over Depp's comments was "a little troubling."

"The president has made it clear that we should denounce violence in all of its forms. And if we are going to hold to that standard than we should agree that that standard be universally called out," he said.

That message was undercut when an adviser to Trump's campaign who called for Hillary Clinton to be shot visited the White House just hours before Spicer spoke to the media.

Depp was at the festival to introduce a screening of his 2004 film, "The Libertine."

He seemed to know his comments were going to get him into trouble, prefacing his remarks with, "By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible." Depp's remarks came eight days after a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.

