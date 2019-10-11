TODAY |

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr facing more charges in sexual misconduct case

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice

Cuba Gooding Jr. faces new charges in his sexual misconduct case.

The actor's lawyer says he's due in a New York City court today for arraignment on an updated misdemeanor indictment.

Lawyer Mark Heller says the charges involve a new accuser.

An indictment unsealed this month already charges Gooding in two alleged events.

Cuba Gooding Jr. leaves criminal court in New York on June 13, 2019. Source: Associated Press

Gooding pleaded not guilty Oct. 15 to charges alleging he pinched a woman's buttocks in October 2018 and squeezed a woman's breast in June at Manhattan bars.

Prosecutors have said they intend to have up to a dozen other women not associated with the criminal charges testify that Gooding behaved similarly with them over the years.

The 51-year-old Jerry Maguire star has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. Heller says the case is a symptom of the #MeToo movement run amok.

Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in a courtroom in New York. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:24
Dozens of British MPs sign letter of solidarity with Duchess Meghan
2
Watch: Meet the Wellington supermarket worker turning shelf stacking into an art form
3
Dane Coles fights back tears, thanks family for support during RWC
4
Mike King says his Gumboot Friday initiative, out of cash, is victim of its own popularity
5
Homicide investigation launched after death of eight-year-old in Southland
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:28

Chile scraps two major international summits amid protests
00:16

Homicide investigation launched after death of eight-year-old in Southland
00:18

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg rejects environmental award and $81k prize money

New battery powered submarine dubbed Google Maps of the ocean