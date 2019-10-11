Actor Cuba Gooding Jr facing more charges in sexual misconduct case

Cuba Gooding Jr. faces new charges in his sexual misconduct case.

The actor's lawyer says he's due in a New York City court today for arraignment on an updated misdemeanor indictment.

Lawyer Mark Heller says the charges involve a new accuser.

An indictment unsealed this month already charges Gooding in two alleged events.

Cuba Gooding Jr. leaves criminal court in New York on June 13, 2019. Source: Associated Press

Gooding pleaded not guilty Oct. 15 to charges alleging he pinched a woman's buttocks in October 2018 and squeezed a woman's breast in June at Manhattan bars.

Prosecutors have said they intend to have up to a dozen other women not associated with the criminal charges testify that Gooding behaved similarly with them over the years.