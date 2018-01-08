 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Actor Craig McLachlan hit by more sexual harassment allegations

share

Source:

AAP

Two more women have spoken out about alleged sexual harassment from actor Craig McLachlan.

The 52-year-old denies he assaulted female cast members on and off the stage.

Source: 1 NEWS

A runner on a TV drama, who was 22 at the time, says McLachlan made lewd remarks about her breasts while she was driving him to the airport in 2008.

Meanwhile a tanning salon worker says he tongue-kissed her without her permission in 2004 , Fairfax Media and the ABC reported.

"He walked around the reception desk to where I was sitting, he grabbed my face in both hands and passionately kissed me, tongue included," she told the ABC.

Christie Whelan Browne claimed it happened in front of crowds of 2000 people.
Source: ABC News

"It certainly shows that his behaviour towards the other women that have come out, that it's not about the role he was playing, it's not about that he was just taking his character [in Rocky Horror] a little bit too far."

The reports come after Christie Whelan Browne, Angela Scundi and Erika Heynatz, who appeared in the 2014 production of the Rocky Horror Show, said McLachlan inappropriately touched them or exposed himself.

McLachlan has not spoken publicly since the original allegations were raised, but has described them as "baseless" and "inventions" in a statement.&nbsp; &nbsp;On Wednesday The Rocky Horror Show boss vowed his production company will do more to enforce a culture where no-one fears speaking out after allegations were raised.

Gordon Frost Organisation (GFO) managing director John Frost has apologised to the three women who made the allegations, and says he's glad they came forward so their claims can be properly investigated.

"I understand why the women decided not to come to GFO with their concerns and I am sorry they felt that they may be in some way disadvantaged by making a complaint," Mr Frost said.

"I give them and all employees a commitment that we will do more to enforce a culture where no one else will ever be fearful of coming forward."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
The Brisbane Heat captain was aggrieved that one of his players was controversially given out against Hobart.

'Wasn't the right decision!' Brendon McCullum fumes at rival skipper after controversial obstruction dismissal

00:11
2
The TV icon's estate was caught up in flooding and mudslides that have killed at least 13 in California.

Video: Oprah surveys her $50m California mansion 'devastated' by mudslides

00:22
3
A raging couple have wandered through the background of a Chanel 4 live cross with columnist Andrew Pierce in the UK.

Watch: 'F*** you' – couple's expletive-laden row interrupts live TV broadcast

4

Man arrested after Good Samaritan dragged up road in ugly hit and run in Lower Hutt

5

ERA rules that Christchurch farm exploited volunteer workers, fed them spoiled meat

Auckland, New Zealand - January 11, 2014: New Homes on January 11, 2014. House prices are booming around New Zealand - with the average price of an Auckland city home rocketing to $735,692.

House prices up 6.6 per cent across NZ last year, sales volumes plunge

QV says the frenzy of the previous three years gave way to more normal activity in NZ's housing markets.

00:39
Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have recently accused Franco on Twitter of sexual misconduct.

Watch: James Franco says sexual misconduct allegations 'not accurate' on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have accused Franco of sexual misconduct.

02:29
The double Paralympic gold medallist says a travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

'There's so many things to do that are exciting' - Liam Malone shares reasons for shock retirement

The double Paralympic gold medallist says travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

00:26
The man kept a cool head and was eventually rescued after the accident near Kawhia Harbour.

Waikato hunter sends goodbye text to wife after accidentally stabbing himself while in the bush

Friedmann used techniques he'd learned from watching Bear Grylls to help him survive.

01:52
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

Could it be you? Mystery deepens as Levin's multi-million dollar winning Lotto ticket still not claimed

Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 