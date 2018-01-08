Actor Craig McLachlan hit by more sexual harassment allegations

Two more women have spoken out about alleged sexual harassment from actor Craig McLachlan.

Source: 1 NEWS

A runner on a TV drama, who was 22 at the time, says McLachlan made lewd remarks about her breasts while she was driving him to the airport in 2008.

Meanwhile a tanning salon worker says he tongue-kissed her without her permission in 2004 , Fairfax Media and the ABC reported.

"He walked around the reception desk to where I was sitting, he grabbed my face in both hands and passionately kissed me, tongue included," she told the ABC.

"It certainly shows that his behaviour towards the other women that have come out, that it's not about the role he was playing, it's not about that he was just taking his character [in Rocky Horror] a little bit too far."

The reports come after Christie Whelan Browne, Angela Scundi and Erika Heynatz, who appeared in the 2014 production of the Rocky Horror Show, said McLachlan inappropriately touched them or exposed himself.

McLachlan has not spoken publicly since the original allegations were raised, but has described them as "baseless" and "inventions" in a statement. On Wednesday The Rocky Horror Show boss vowed his production company will do more to enforce a culture where no-one fears speaking out after allegations were raised.

Gordon Frost Organisation (GFO) managing director John Frost has apologised to the three women who made the allegations, and says he's glad they came forward so their claims can be properly investigated.

"I understand why the women decided not to come to GFO with their concerns and I am sorry they felt that they may be in some way disadvantaged by making a complaint," Mr Frost said.