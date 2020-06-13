TODAY |

Activists urge white people to be allies in Black Lives Matter movement - 'Everybody has a role to play'

Source:  Associated Press

In the more than two weeks of protests following the killing of George Floyd by police, multiracial crowds have surged into the streets around the country and the globe. 

Black journalist Ernest Owens says everybody has a role to play in their daily lives. Source: Associated Press

It's raised the issue: For white people wanting to be part of an anti-racist movement, what does it mean to be an ally? 

As a new generation steps up, activists and historians believe there's important work for white people: Listening to black voices and following rather than leading, for one, and the deep introspection it takes to confront unconscious bias and the perks of privilege that come just from being white.

"I think that everybody has a role to play. Everybody. And I think what we have to understand is that it's not just going to protests," said Ernest Owens, a black journalist.

"White people should think everyday, 'what am I doing in my own life where I might be adding to the problem?'"

Carla Wallace, Showing Up for Racial Justice co-founder, said white people needed to speak up to ally with black people.

"We now live in a society that when white people say nothing, no matter how good our heart might be, it makes no difference in the work to stop police brutality."

It comes as multiracial protesters in Kentucky shouted "we got you" in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In Colorado, white people stood as a barrier between police officers and a black man kneeling.

