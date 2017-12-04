 

World


Activists smuggling USB sticks filled with K-Pop into North Korea

South Korean activists are smuggling USB sticks loaded with banned US movies and information to North Korea, to show those living there that there is life outside the dictatorship.

They want to show people living in the north that life exists on the outside by smuggling in banned western movies, music and information.
Source: US ABC

Watching banned materials can mean a death sentence in the secretive country, but activists are convinced that changing people's minds is the only way to free them from Kim Jong Un's influence.

The USB sticks are usually smuggled in though North Korea's 1400km border with China, and contain dramas, documentaries and even some South Korean pop music.

More than 4000 USB drives have already been smuggled in to North Korea this year.

