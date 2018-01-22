 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Activists burn image of Kim Jong Un during North Korean pop-star's visit to South Korea

share

Source:

Associated Press

Dozens of conservative activists burned a large photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as the head of the North's extremely popular girl band passed by them at a Seoul railway station today following a visit to potential venues for performances during next month's Winter Olympics.

South Korean protesters burn a portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a rally today.

South Korean protesters burn a portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a rally today.

Source: Associated Press

Hyon Song Wol, a Pyongyang celebrity who heads the all-female Moranbong Band hand-picked by Kim, began a two-day visit yesterday, triggering media frenzy in South Korea about the woman who is also in charge of the North's first artistic performances in South Korea since 2002.

After her visits to the eastern city of Gangneung, Hyon arrived back this morning at the Seoul railway station where she saw about 150 to 200 activists rallying against her visit and recent inter-Korean rapprochement deals.

"Pyeongchang Olympics? We oppose Kim Jong Un's Pyongyang Olympics," they chanted referring to the North Korean capital.

North Korean Hyon Song Wol, center, head of a North Korean art troupe, comes out from Seoul Railway Station after arriving from Gangneung, South Korea.

North Korean Hyon Song Wol, center, head of a North Korean art troupe, comes out from Seoul Railway Station after arriving from Gangneung, South Korea.

Source: Associated Press

Hyon saw the activists but did not react. After she left the scene, the demonstrators used a blowtorch to burn Kim's photo, a North Korean flag and a "unification flag" that athletes of the rival Koreas plan to carry during the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

Police used fire extinguishers to quench the fire, but the activists later stamped on Kim's photo and the flags and burned them.

Seoul police plan to investigate the protesters, according to Yonhap news agency.

Related

Politics

Asia

IOC President Thomas Bach with North Korea's Olympic Committee President Kim Il Guk and South Korea's Sports Minister Do Jong-hwan.

North and South Korea to march together at 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony
02:07
The move appears to signal the easing of some political tensions between the two countries.

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull says Olympic unity won't demilitarise North Korea

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The NZ opener was stranded on 49, after questionable bowling from the tourists.

Colin Munro fireworks hand Black Caps gutsy win in opening T20 against Pakistan

00:14
2
The man had Police waiting for him after the incident at Hunting & Fishing Westgate.

'Kung fu master' caught shoplifting at West Auckland outdoor store

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm 2018

00:30
4
You can take the big man out of New Zealand, but you can't take New Zealand out of the big man.

'Hey mate, how we doin?' - Steven Adams proves he takes Kiwi banter everywhere after getting mic'd up in OKC's win over Cavs


00:17
5
More than 19,000 people are calling for Caleb Maraku to be deported back to New Zealand in an online petition.

Over 19,000 sign petition to have Kiwi teen responsible for cowardly hit in Gold Coast deported back to NZ

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm 2018

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:52
Jade Burger is the human face of a global affordability survey showing Tauranga is now less affordable than Auckland.

'It's impossible in this market' - Tauranga homes now less affordable than Auckland

However Auckland is still listed in the "severely unaffordable" range.

00:32
The Prime Minister says she plans to make full use of the time people are gathered there.

Jacinda Ardern looking forward to 'fresh start' at Waitangi commemorations

The Prime Minister will be attending Waitangi for a full five days.

01:40
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'A cloudy start to the week' - rain, cloud and thunder return for a second turn

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

01:03
Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the fire just after 5am.

Two dead in Dunedin blaze believed to be couple

It was also reported a third resident was in the front of the house but managed to escape.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 