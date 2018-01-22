Activists burn image of Kim Jong Un during North Korean pop-star's visit to South Korea

Dozens of conservative activists burned a large photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as the head of the North's extremely popular girl band passed by them at a Seoul railway station today following a visit to potential venues for performances during next month's Winter Olympics.

South Korean protesters burn a portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a rally today. Source: Associated Press

Hyon Song Wol, a Pyongyang celebrity who heads the all-female Moranbong Band hand-picked by Kim, began a two-day visit yesterday, triggering media frenzy in South Korea about the woman who is also in charge of the North's first artistic performances in South Korea since 2002.

After her visits to the eastern city of Gangneung, Hyon arrived back this morning at the Seoul railway station where she saw about 150 to 200 activists rallying against her visit and recent inter-Korean rapprochement deals.

"Pyeongchang Olympics? We oppose Kim Jong Un's Pyongyang Olympics," they chanted referring to the North Korean capital.

North Korean Hyon Song Wol, center, head of a North Korean art troupe, comes out from Seoul Railway Station after arriving from Gangneung, South Korea. Source: Associated Press

Hyon saw the activists but did not react. After she left the scene, the demonstrators used a blowtorch to burn Kim's photo, a North Korean flag and a "unification flag" that athletes of the rival Koreas plan to carry during the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

Police used fire extinguishers to quench the fire, but the activists later stamped on Kim's photo and the flags and burned them.