Activist arrested for sharing news story in Thailand

A pro-democracy activist in Thailand has been rearrested after his bail was revoked in a case accusing him of sharing online a Thai-language BBC story about the country's new king.

Jatupat Boonpattararaksa was arrested in the north-east Source: Associated Press

The court in Khon Kaen province revoked the 400,000 baht ($16,091 NZD) bail after police reported that Jatupat 'Pai' Boonpattararaksa was still using social media in ways that taunted officials and could complicate his case.

His arrest was the first under the country's tough lese majeste law since the new King ascended the throne at the start of December after his father's death in October.