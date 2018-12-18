TODAY |

Accused 'Teachers Pet' killer Chris Dawson released on bail for wife's 1982 murder

AAP
Chris Dawson has been released on bail from a Sydney prison almost three weeks after he was arrested over the alleged murder of his wife.

Dawson smiled from the front seat of his brother Peter's Porsche as he left Silverwater Prison today, chased by a pack of cameras.

The 70-year-old was granted strict conditional bail on December 17, but a series of complications delayed his release by a week.

Dawson was arrested on the Gold Coast earlier this month and extradited to NSW where he was charged with murdering wife Lynette Dawson, who went missing in 1982.

Dawson intends to plead not guilty to killing his wife, who was 33 when she disappeared from Sydney's northern beaches. Her body has never been found.

The case has become known around the world after The Australian newspaper's investigative podcast, The Teacher's Pet.

Chris Dawson, 70, intends to plead not guilty to killing his wife Lynette Dawson, who was 33 when she disappeared from Sydney's northern beaches in 1982. Source: Breakfast
