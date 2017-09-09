Accounting error in Samoa election has top parties tied again

Samoa's two main political parties are again head to head in the general election after an accounting glitch was discovered by the Electoral Commission.

HRPP Leader and caretaker Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi. Source: 1 NEWS

The error had independent Tautua Party candidate Tamaleta Taimang Jensen at the top of the Vaimauga No 2.

The Commission listed the new provisional results Saturday night which led to incumbent HRPP MP Lenatai Victor declared the winner.

He received 957 votes to Tamaleta's 793.

The change means the Human Rights Protection Party, HRPP, and the Faatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi, FAST, are again tied on 25 seats, with independent candidate, Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio, holding one seat as the potential king-maker.

The HRPP Leader and caretaker Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi said on TV1 Samoa Saturday night that they plan to take legal action against FAST, alleging that it had blatantly violated election laws.

Final results not decided

"The final results of the 2021 general election have not been decided," according to the Electoral Commission.

It warned, on social media, that any comments by media or others about the election are purely speculative.