Acclaimed NZ author Witi Ihimaera awarded top French Order of Merit

Acclaimed New Zealand author Witi Ihimaera is among four Kiwis who have been awarded France's highest military and civil Order of Merit.

France bestowed the Order of Arts and Letters to Ihimaera ahead of Bastille Day celebrations.
The French Republic bestowed the Order of Arts and Letters to Ihimaera ahead of Bastille Day celebrations today.

Ihimaera is considered the first Maori author to have been published in both novel and short story formats.

His work includes the novel The Whale Rider upon which the Academy Award Winning film was adapted. 

The other recipients are World War II veterans given the Legion of Honour for bravery.

They include Frank Sanft who was involved in covering the beacheads of Normandy during D-Day landing.

John Macvicar who served on the HMS Scylla, the flagship for the D-Day landing.

And, Harold Beven, who crossed the English Channel 13 times as part of the British Royal Navy to help with the liberation of France.

