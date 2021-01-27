TODAY |

Accidental discovery may prove to be a game changer for people with asthma

Source:  1 NEWS

An accidental discovery is giving those with asthma new hope.

Australian researchers have found a commonly used dietary supplement could reduce the severity of an attack. Source: Nine

Researchers at Melbourne’s Monash University have found a commonly used dietary supplement could help significantly reduce the severity of an attack.

An amino acid called L-Tyrosine has been found to interact with certain bacteria in the gut producing a molecule which then reduces inflammation in the lungs.

The discovery was made while trialling the amino acid in mice, and the next step is to move to human trials this year.

If successful, researchers hope GPs will be able to prescribe the molecule created by L-Tyrosine to asthma sufferers in the near future,

In New Zealand, one in seven children and one in eight adults need to take medication for asthma.

