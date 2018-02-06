 

Access to deadly painkiller Fentanyl causes global alarm

Associated Press

A British man who used the dark web to export a deadly painkiller Fentanyl, has been jailed for 8 years.

The drug, which is 50 times stronger than heroin, has been linked to several NZ deaths, and thousands internationally.
Source: BBC

The case has highlighted just how easy it is to buy a drug that's fifty times stronger than heroin.

It's been linked to several deaths here, thousands in the US and more than one hundred in the UK.

Nearly ten percent of global sales take place in Britain. 

Victims of a kickback scheme involving a highly addictive opioid spray are expected to speak at a hearing to help determine the sentence for a doctor who pleaded guilty to accepting money for prescribing it.

The U.S. attorney's office in Providence says Dr. Jerrold Rosenberg bullied patients who complained about the effects of the fentanyl spray Subsys, telling one to "stop crying, you're acting like a child." He got $188,000 in kickbacks.

Two patients survived after overdosing.

Rosenberg's lawyer disputes the number of people hurt by Rosenberg's practices and says there's no evidence the overdoses were caused by Rosenberg's prescriptions.
The hearing is set for Thursday.

The case is one of several brought around the country against people associated with Insys Therapeutics and Subsys prescriptions.

