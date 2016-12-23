'Accepting their right' - Prince Charles warns against religious persecution in Christmas message

The Prince of Wales has warned against religious persecution and called on people to remember the nativity story in light of recent events throughout the world.

Prince Charles delivered the impassioned Christmas message on BBC Radio 4's Thought of the Day, reminding listeners of the need to "respect" other people's religion.

"Whichever religious path we follow, the destination is the same: to value and respect the other person, accepting their right to live out their peaceful response to the love of God," he said.

He spoke of the events leading up to Jesus' birth in which his family had to flee "violent persecution".

He warned religious persecution is not limited to Christians, noting other minority faiths around the world who are also violently persecuted for their beliefs.

He spoke of the "deeply disturbing echoes of the dark days" of the 1930s in today's society.

The Prince said he'd recently met Syriac Orthodox Christians who had sought refuge in the UK following persecution back home.

"Here were a people persecuted for their religion in their own country, but finding refuge in another land and freedom to practice their faith according to their conscience," he said.