Abuse victim demands apology after Adelaide ex-archbishop gets home detention for cover-up

AAP
Former Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson will have to wear a tracking device as he serves at least six months in home detention for covering up child sex abuse.

Wilson was handed a one-year custodial sentence in July for concealing abuse by paedophile priest James Fletcher in the New South Wales Hunter region.

But magistrate Robert Stone today told Newcastle Local Court the 67-year- old was suitable for home detention following an assessment by authorities.

He ordered Wilson be detained at his sister's house near Newcastle for at least six months, when he'll be eligible for parole.

Mr Stone said Wilson's detention would be under strict supervision and he would have to wear a tracking device as required.

Wilson, who resigned as Archbishop of Adelaide after becoming the most senior Catholic clergyman in the world to be convicted of concealing child sex abuse, showed no emotion when the decision was handed down.

His lawyer Ian Temby QC told the court Wilson planned to lodge an appeal against his conviction on Tuesday but would not be applying for bail.

I'm still here, still hurting ... and not a single, solitary word to say sorry. - Peter Gogarty, one of James Fletcher's victims

Outside court, Wilson was confronted by Peter Gogarty - one of Fletcher's victims.

He repeatedly asked the clergyman if he would apologise as he was led to a waiting car but was ignored.

"I'm beside myself about this," Mr Gogarty told reporters.

"I'm still here, still hurting ... and not a single, solitary word to say sorry."

Mr Gogarty said Wilson's home detention was too lenient, labelling it a six-month holiday at his sister's home.

Mr Stone found Wilson guilty in May during a landmark magistrate-only trial of failing to go to the police to report the repeated abuse of two altar boys by Fletcher.

Fletcher was found guilty of child sexual abuse in 2004 and died in jail of a stroke in 2006.

Wilson for two months refused to quit following his conviction, claiming he wanted to wait for the outcome of his appeal.

But under mounting pressure from child abuse victims and Catholic priests to resign, and calls from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull for the Pope to sack him, Wilson offered up his resignation as a ''catalyst to heal pain and distress''.

Mr Stone found Wilson had shown no remorse or contrition for the cover-up and his primary motive had been to protect the Catholic Church.

The magistrate accepted Wilson was unlikely to re-offend but had to serve a period of detention to act as a deterrence to others.

He said given Wilson's age, mental and physical conditions and the fact he had previously been of good character, a home detention order was an adequate punishment.

Bishop Greg O'Kelly, who is running the Archdiocese of Adelaide until a new archbishop is appointed, said in a statement today he was keeping Wilson "in his prayers as he formally commences this stage in his life, while also remembering the victims and survivors of abuse in the church".

Philip Wilson is the most senior Catholic official in the world to be charged with concealing child sexual abuse.
Source: 1 NEWS
Shin Ok-ju, the founder of apocalypse cult Grace Road Church, has been arrested in South Korea, accused of enslaving some 400 followers in Fiji.

Fiji Government tight-lipped on links to Korean cult accused of slavery, ritual beatings
Police car generic.

Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Huntly
Handcuffs.

Two women charged over aggravated assault, robbery of elderly pair in their Christchurch home
ISIS militant flag

ISIS global network poses a rising threat - UN

Parrot clings to owner as pair are rescued from muddy pit in US

Associated Press
The Belleville Fire Department in Illinois had to use special techniques to rescue a man and his pet parrot from a mud pit formed by a dredged lake at the city's Bicentennial Park.

Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour said the unidentified man went into the mud to rescue his parrot on Sunday local time and then became stuck himself.

Mr Pour described the situation as "unusual and dangerous," with the mud acting like quicksand. 

Firefighters laid multiple ladders down on drier parts of the lake in order to create a bridge of sorts. It took 15 minutes for the man to be pulled out.

Both the man and the parrot were reported to be fine after the rescue.

The man went into the mud in Illinois to rescue his parrot and then became stuck himself. Source: Associated Press
01:58
Mr Bridges has been forced to defend the roughly $84,000 he clocked up travelling around the country in a Crown limo.

Simon Bridges asks for independent inquiry into his expenses leak - 'I want to get to the bottom of it'

Watch: Kids taught mindfulness through Māori mythology and yoga in classrooms

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says Simon Bridges is being 'alarmist and dramatic' over union reps entering workplaces

Strong winds spark NZTA to issue warning to motorists crossing Auckland's Harbour Bridge

Two women charged over aggravated assault, robbery of elderly pair in their Christchurch home

Adelaide man admits he killed flatmate's dog after he was found holding animal's severed head

AAP
An Adelaide man has admitted killing his housemate's Staffordshire terrier dog, after police found him covered in blood and holding the animal's severed head in one hand and a meat cleaver in the other.

James Alexander Rech faced Adelaide Magistrates Court today, where he pleaded guilty to ill-treating an animal and a number of other offences, including stabbing a man in the leg, during a week-long period in July.

He was remanded in custody and will face the District Court in November.

