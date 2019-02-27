Abuse hurled at Cardinal George Pell as he arrives at court in Melbourne

Insults have been hurled at Cardinal George Pell by members of the public as he arrived for a pre-sentencing hearing at a Melbourne court today.

It was yesterday revealed that Pell had been convicted of abusing two choir boys in Melbourne's cathedral in 1996.

He was convicted last year, but suppression orders in place did not allows the reporting of the conviction until yesterday.

Pell was greeted by dozens of angry Melbournians as he arrived at County Court today, many of whom verbally abused him.