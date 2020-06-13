TODAY |

'Absurd and shameful' to have UK statues encased in boxes as protection from protestors, Boris Johnson says

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Boris Johnson has called the boarding up of statues and monuments in London as ‘absurd and shameful’.

Winston Churchill's statue in London boarded up following Black Lives Matter protests. Source: 1 NEWS

Britain’s prime minister took to Twitter to express his anger after the UK’s most prominent statue of Sir Winston Churchill on Parliament Square was encased in a box as protection from violent protestors ahead of a weekend of anticipated disorder.

"It is absurd and shameful that this national monument should today be at risk of attack by violent protestors," he tweeted in a lengthy thread.

Scaffolders erect boarding around the statue of Sir Winston Churchill at Parliament Square, London, following Black Lives Matter protests. Source: Associated Press

He acknowledged the wartime leader expressed opinions that were and are unacceptable today.

But, on the campaigns of anti-racist protestors to remove statues and other monuments honouring slave-traders and imperialist figures after the toppling of a statue of Edward Colston in Bristol, Mr Johnson made it clear he opposed such moves.

"They had different perspectives, different understandings of rights and wrong. But those statues teach us about our past, with all its faults. To tear them down be to lie about our history, and impoverish the education of generations to come."

Despite urging people to stay away from protests this weekend, hundreds of campaigners gathered in Hyde Park this afternoon.

Mr Johnson's comments come as the activists and governments around the world committed to remove statues and monuments that symbolise racism and oppression as support grew for the Black Lives Matter movement. This followed the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Tomorrow’s major Black Lives Matter rally in central London has been cancelled after concerns of clashes with far-right groups who have urged people to head to their local war memorial and statues tomorrow to form a protective cordon.

World
Daniel Faitaua
UK and Europe
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Milford Sound rattled by 5.2 magnitude earthquake
2
Māori Party launches extraordinary attack on National's new leader, calling him racist
3
Winston Peters outraged over ‘idiocy’ of ‘wokeism’ amid statue removal
4
Beauden Barrett marks start of Super Rugby Aotearoa with unique high kicks
5
Backpackers and seasonal workers stranded in New Zealand desperate for work
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:18

US woman gets new set of lungs after they were irreversibly damaged by Covid-19
06:16

Treatment of Māori by police more than just unconscious bias in the force, psychologist says

Three-metre long ancient crocodiles in Asia once ran on two legs, new research finds
00:35

New Delhi crematoriums overwhelmed with India's coronavirus dead