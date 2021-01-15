TODAY |

'Absolutely unacceptable' — NATO chief calls for justice over US Capitol mob siege

Source:  Associated Press

The head of NATO said today that all those responsible for last week’s deadly siege at the US Capitol should be held accountable, and he expressed confidence that American institutions are up to the job.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jens Stoltenberg says the riots, in which five people died, were "absolutely unacceptable". Source: Associated Press

“Democracy must always prevail over violence, and I’m confident that the democratic institutions of the United States will handle this challenge,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

The storming of the Capitol as lawmakers were certifying President-elect Joe Biden's election victory resulted in the deaths of five people. In impeaching President Donald Trump for inciting the mob that broke into the building, several US lawmakers insisted that Trump posed a “clear and present danger”.

Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, said that what happened in Washington last week is “absolutely unacceptable”. He said it “was shocking, and the outcome of the election has to be respected and we have to make sure that our democratic values are fully respected”.

The United States is by far the biggest and most influential member of NATO, but Trump has surprised and routinely confounded many allies by berating them over defense spending or taking unilateral actions such as pulling US troops out of Afghanistan and northern Syria.

Stoltenberg did not mention Trump by name, focusing instead on the incoming administration.

“I look forward to a peaceful transition, and I look forward to working with Joe Biden,” Stoltenberg said, adding that the president-elect “is strongly committed to our trans-Atlantic cooperation, to NATO, and I know that he also of course strongly supports the idea of further strengthening the cooperation between North America and Europe”.

Hundreds of National Guard members are camped out at the Capitol to protect lawmakers, some still reeling from the violence and preparing for Biden's inauguration next week.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Body of 17-year-old male found by police in Waikato River
2
Welcome to the bubble: Cook Islanders able to enter NZ without quarantine from January 21
3
'Difficult to comprehend' — Murder-suicide probed after Melbourne mum, three young kids found dead
4
Macaulay Culkin wants Donald Trump removed from Home Alone 2
5
Woman left 'insulted' by altercation with staff member, caught on video at Auckland water park
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Macaulay Culkin wants Donald Trump removed from Home Alone 2

Australian police arrest 17th person in global paedophile ring case

Abnormally long cold spell in Siberian region see temperatures dip to below -40C

Police to carry guns in Canterbury amid rising gang tensions