TODAY |

'Absolutely disgraceful' - Piers Morgan slams Aussie politician over climate change inaction amid deadly bushfires

Source:  1 NEWS

An Australian politician has been slammed by Piers Morgan on UK television for his and other senior politicians' climate change inaction, amid Australia's deadly bushfires. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Craig Kelly told the Good Morning Britain host that the Australian “lifestyle” depends on fossil fuels. Source: Good Morning Britain

The Good Morning Britain host called Liberal MP Craig Kelly out over his promotion of fossil fuel usage at a recent event.

Mr Kelly admitted to telling audience members they should "burn as much oil and gas over the summer" and "fly from one end of the country to another".

When the host questioned why he would say such a thing, considering the devastating bushfire events in Australia, Mr Kelly told him "fossil fuels are one of the things that our (Australia's) lifestyle depends upon".

Morgan then slammed the politician, telling him to "wake up". 

"Climate change and global warming are real and Australia right now is showing the entire world just how devastating it is," the host said. 

"For senior politicians in Australia to still pretend there is no connection is absolutely disgraceful." 

World
UK and Europe
Australia
Climate Change
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Crews in the air and on the ground as major fire north of Napier spreads to 366 hectares overnight
2
Cigarette packs hit nearly $40 each as NZ rings in new year with new tax hike
3
Australia give up five runs from SCG Test total after David Warner cops penalty
4
Jacinda Ardern named 'Pacific Person of the Year'
5
'Absolutely disgraceful' - Piers Morgan slams Aussie politician over climate change inaction amid deadly bushfires
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:44

'Depraved individual' described as UK’s ‘most prolific rapist’ jailed for sexual offences against 48 men
01:43

Survivors hit out at Harvey Weinstein as rape trial begins - 'You brought this upon yourself'

Why police say you shouldn't shorten the year '2020' to '20'

Raiders become latest Aussie sports team to abandon Canberra due to health concerns from bushfires